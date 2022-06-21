Unknown soldier no more: World War I gravestone gets a name

ECOUST-SAINT-MEIN, France (AP) — A funeral ceremony was held Tuesday for an English soldier who was killed in France in World War I, but whose remains were only identified a century later. He was buried among so many other unknown soldiers who perished in the killing fields of northern France. He finally has a headstone with a name: Second Lieutenant xxx Wordsworth. He is the great-great-nephew of English poet William Wordsworth. A cleric led the funeral ceremony in the French town of Ecoust-Saint-Mein. Wordsworth is among several soldiers whose remains have been identified in recent years thanks to DNA technology.