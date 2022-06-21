Saudi crown prince concludes Egypt visit, heads to Jordan

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has departed for Jordan after wrapping up a visit to Egypt following talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. An Egyptian statement Tuesday says the two leaders discussed a wide range of topics including ties between the two regional heavyweights and President Joe Biden’s Middle East trip next month. The two counties signed 14 investment deals worth $7.7 billion in a variety of fields including infrastructure, renewable energy and the pharmaceutical industry. Bin Salman’s visit to Egypt was the first leg of his regional tour, which also includes stops in Jordan and Turkey.