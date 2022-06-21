Russia vows to respond to Lithuania’s ban on goods transit

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s security chief on Tuesday said Moscow will respond to Lithuania’s decision to bar rail transit of goods subject to European Union sanctions from Russia to a Russian Baltic Sea exclave. The ban was announced by the Lithuanian authorities earlier this month and prompted a flurry of angry retorts from Moscow, with the Kremlin denouncing the move as unprecedented and unlawful. Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, visited the Kaliningrad exclave on Tuesday and said that Moscow’s response will have “a negative impact” on the population of the Baltic nation.