Nurses at Zimbabwe’s public hospitals strike for better pay

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Striking nurses and other health workers have brought Zimbabwe’s government hospitals to a near standstill, straining a once vibrant public health system now plagued by a lack of medicines and basic supplies such as gloves. The health professionals stopped working after rejecting the government’s offer of a 100% pay rise which they say is inadequate to meet their needs amid skyrocketing inflation of 130%. Health workers want to be paid in United States dollars because salaries in local currency are being eroded by inflation. Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo said most health workers are taking home less than $200 a month.