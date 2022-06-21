Lebanon, Syria and Egypt sign deal to supply Beirut with gas

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon, Egypt and Syria have signed an agreement to import Egyptian gas to a power plant in northern Lebanon through Syria. The deal signed Tuesday would increase badly needed electricity supplies in Lebanon, which is suffering under a severe energy crisis and chronic outages. The agreement still needs to be signed off on by the World Bank, which is supposed to finance the process. Also, U.S. assurances are needed that the countries involved will not be targeted by American sanctions imposed on Syria. That’s according to Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad.