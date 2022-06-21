Former Colombian rebel leaders recognize role in kidnappings

By MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A group of former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, say the guerrilla organization was responsible for war crimes, including the kidnapping of thousands of civilians for ransom and also holding politicians as hostages for several years in the hopes of exchanging them for imprisoned rebels. The former FARC leaders admitted their role in these crimes during a hearing held by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, a tribunal created following a 2016 peace deal between the FARC rebels and the Colombian government.