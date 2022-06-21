EU calls on Ethiopia to reconnect Tigray region to the world

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The European Union says Ethiopia’s government must reconnect its northern Tigray region to the world as a yearlong partial blockade has left food aid for almost 1 million hungry people stuck in warehouses without the fuel to deliver it. The EU commissioner for crisis management says the recent increase in aid convoys arriving in Tigray is a positive development but adds that “more needs to be done” before the EU normalizes relations with Africa’s second-most populous country. Banking services, electricity and telecommunications remain blockaded after a year and a half of conflict between federal and Tigray forces.