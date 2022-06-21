Colbert says his staffers guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry’

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert says that his staff members arrested at a congressional office building last week were guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry.’ His ‘Late Show’ monologue Monday was his first time addressing the Thursday incident. U.S. Capitol Police detained comics including the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Meanwhile, Fox News Channel has embraced the story, with Tucker Carlson saying in a tongue-in-cheek monologue that last Thursday joins “the pantheon of tragic turning points in human history.” Colbert said anyone drawing equivalence between the two events are insulting the memory of people who died in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.