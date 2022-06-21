Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — The military says that remains exhumed from a U.S. Army base in Pennsylvania do not belong to the Native American teenager recorded to have been buried there more than a century ago. The Army is disinterring the remains of eight Native American children who died at the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School, and plans to transfer custody to the children’s closest living relatives. On Saturday, the Army exhumed a grave thought to belong to Wade Ayres of the Catawba Indian Nation of South Carolina. The Army says the remains were not a match. The unidentified remains have been reinterred in the same grave and marked unknown.