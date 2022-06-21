4-hour docuseries on The Rolling Stones to air on EPIX

By The Associated Press

The Rolling Stones will help celebrate their 60th anniversary with an upcoming four-part docuseries on EPIX that takes turns focusing on the band’s most iconic members, with in-depth portraits of singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts.

“My Life as a Rolling Stone” will premiere on Aug. 7. It is directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor.

Producers said in a statement that the series aims to “reveal The Rolling Stones’ creativity, their inspirations, and how they individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times.”

The Rolling Stones are on the road with their 2022 European “Sixty” tour, but hit a wobble when Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, cancelling a few dates.