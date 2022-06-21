2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say two Canadians have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Authorities in Quintana Roo state say the man and the woman were found dead Monday. The bodies were found at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort, and a third person was reported injured. There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns, and Canada’s Global Affairs ministry said it was aware of the deaths. In January, two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between gangs.