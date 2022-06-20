Syrian military: Attack on bus kills 13, most of them troops

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say an attack on a civilian bus in the country’s north has killed 13 people, including 11 soldiers, and wounded three troops. The report quoting an unnamed military official as saying that Monday’s attack occurred in the province of Raqqa, which was once controlled by the Islamic State group. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack had the hallmarks of IS militants who have carried out similar attacks over the past months. The extremist group proclaimed a so-called “caliphate” in a third of both Iraq and Syria in 2014 and the city of Raqqa was their de-facto capital. They were defeated in 2019 but IS sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks.