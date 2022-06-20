Skip to Content
South Dakota impeachment trial will probe AG’s fatal crash

By STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota senators will begin hearing evidence for the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, whose account of a fatal 2020 traffic accident led criminal investigators, some lawmakers and the victim’s family to question his truthfulness. The South Dakota Senate is starting the two-day impeachment trial on Tuesday. Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian, but initially said he may have struck a deer or large animal and didn’t know otherwise until he returned to the scene the next day. The Republican-controlled Senate will hear from impeachment prosecutors, defense attorneys, crash investigators and former members of Ravnsborg’s staff as lawmakers decide whether to remove the Republican attorney general from office.

