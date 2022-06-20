‘It always wins’: North Korea may declare COVID-19 victory

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Only a month after North Korea acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak was sickening its people, the country may be preparing to declare victory. The daily updates from state-controlled media say cases are plummeting. Its propaganda insists North Korea has avoided mass deaths despite desperately poor health care and what outsiders see as a long record of ignoring its people’s suffering. Some experts believe the next step will be a declaration of victory over the virus — credited, of course, to Kim Jong Un’s strong and clever guidance. A declaration now isn’t a foregone conclusion, though. North Korea may seek better timing while using its anti-virus measures to maintain control over its people.