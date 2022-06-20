Emirati officials announce new plans for world’s fair site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati officials have revealed plans for the Expo 2020 site in Dubai that received millions of visitors between October and March. At a press conference Monday at the site’s exhibition center, officials announced the property would be transformed into Expo City Dubai, an environment-friendly city housing businesses and other tenants. The pandemic-delayed world’s fair in the United Arab Emirates closed after eight years of anticipation, over $7 billion in investment, 240 million hours of labor and six months of festivities. The new city will be accessible only by pedestrians, buggies and bicycles, said Ahmed Al-Khatib, chief development and delivery officer.