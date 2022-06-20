Canada investing billions to modernize North America defense

TRENTON, Ontario (AP) — Canada is investing $4.9 billion (US$3.8 billion) over the next six years to modernize North America’s aging defensive systems. Defense Minister Anita Anand says the funding is the first of an estimated $40 billion Canadian (US$31 billion) that will be spent over the next 20 years to upgrade the joint U.S.-Canadian early warning system known as North American Aerospace Defense Command and purchase other military assets to protect the continent. The announcement at an Ontario air force base Monday comes amid numerous warnings from U.S. and Canadian military officials and experts that NORAD is badly showing its age.