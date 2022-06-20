4 Louisiana police officers cleared in Black man’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has acquitted four city police officers in the death of a Black man arrested in April 2020. News agencies report that Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory ruled Friday that prosecutors failed to prove their case against Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson. Each had been charged with negligent homicide in the death of Tommie McGlothen and with malfeasance in office as a Shreveport police officer. McGlothen’s family is continuing with a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.