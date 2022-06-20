2 deputies disciplined after Bob Saget death investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two Florida deputies have each been suspended for about two weeks for leaking news about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death before his family was alerted. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the two deputies were each suspended for 81 hours without pay. An investigation report says one of the deputies told his brother about Saget’s death shortly after responding to the scene, and then the brother posted the information on social media. Officials say the other deputy was off-duty and not involved in the death investigation. He told his neighbor about Saget’s passing. Saget was found by a hotel security officer at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9.