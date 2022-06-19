Wimbledon player avoids Russia ban with Georgian nationality

LONDON (AP) — A women’s doubles player who was born in Moscow will be able to get around the ban on Russians at Wimbledon this year because she now represents the country of Georgia. The 29-year-old Natela Dzalamidze is currently 44th in the doubles rankings. She is listed as being from Georgia on the WTA Tour website and in Wimbledon’s entry list for the tournament, which begins June 27. Dzalamidze will play with partner Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.