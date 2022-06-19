What to watch in Alabama Senate runoff, DC mayor’s race

By KIMBERLY CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The two Republican candidates in Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary runoff on Tuesday can each boast that at one point they had Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race. Trump first backed congressman Mo Brooks before rescinding that endorsement this March. He announced his support for Katie Britt after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary. In other races, voters in Washington, D.C., are deciding whether to give Mayor Muriel Bowser a third term amid rising concerns about crime in the city. Georgia and Arkansas are also holding runoff elections on Tuesday, while Virginia is holding congressional primaries.