Two Nigeria churches attacked; worshippers killed, abducted

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses and an official say three people have been shot dead in northwestern Nigeria after gunmen attacked two churches in the troubled region. It was the latest in a cycle of violence targeting mostly remote areas. While worshippers were at the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church in Rubu community of Kaduna on Sunday morning, “they (the assailants) just came and surrounded the churches” both located in the same area, said Usman Danladi, who lives nearby. He said some of the assailants “began attacking inside the church then others proceeded to other areas.” The Kaduna state government said “security patrols are being conducted in the general area” as investigations proceed.