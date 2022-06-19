Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the quake struck at 9:05 a.m. at a shallow depth in the central east coast of the island. It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. The quake was felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China’s Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.