Title IX: Law ensured balanced cutbacks during pandemic

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Title IX compliance is such an omnipresent part of running a college sports program that its significance can often be overlooked. That wasn’t the case during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic it impacted which sports might be cut to save money. It was an example of how the law that prohibits sex-based discrimination affects every decision a college athletic director makes, from facilities to which sports programs to offer. Vanderbilt AD Candice Storey Lee hopes ensuring Title IX compliance is “part of our DNA” that is seen in how administrators make daily decisions. The law to ensure equity between men and women in education marks its 50th anniversary on Thursday.