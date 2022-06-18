Services set to resume at church where shooting killed 3

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Worship services are set to resume at the Alabama church where a gunman opened fire and killed three senior citizens at a potluck dinner recently. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church announced church members would be gathering Sunday morning to worship after what it called the “unfathomable loss and grief” of Thursday’s shooting. A man and two woman — all elderly church members — were killed in the gunfire. One survivor, Susan Sallin, told ABC 33/40 the group was having a happy dinner gathering when shots rang out. Seventy-year-old Robert Findlay Smith was detained and is charged with capital murder in the deaths. Police haven’t disclosed a motive for the attack.