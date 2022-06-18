Navy destroyer bears name of decorated Marine killed in WWII

BATH, Maine (AP) — The christening of a Navy destroyer is highlighting the sacrifices of two generations — the ship’s namesake killed in World War II and another Marine who died more than 60 years later. The future USS Basilone bears the name of Marine Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Guadalcanal and later died on Iwo Jima. Breaking a bottle of sparkling wine on the ship’s bow for good luck was one of the ship’s sponsors, who lost a brother in Iraq. The event took place Saturday at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works in Maine.