Wallowing in Watergate 50 years later: A political quiz

By MIKE FEINSILBER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty years later, the Watergate scandal is remembered in broad strokes. Burglars broke into Democratic headquarters at the Watergate office complex in Washington, President Richard Nixon mounted a cover-up and eventually was forced to resign. But the scandal was built from a million pieces, relevant then, largely forgotten now. Like the piece of tape found by a security guard that night, used by the burglars to block the latch in the basement entrance of the building. It’s not likely many remember “Gemstone,” code name for a secret wiretap operation. Or that 69 people were charged with a Watergate-related crime. Old obscurities are getting a fresh look on Friday’s anniversary.