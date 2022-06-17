Vets for Trump co-founder free on bail despite social posts

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Vets for Trump co-founder arrested after driving a Hummer containing weapons and ammunition to a site where votes were being counted in Philadelphia in November 2020 will remain free despite violating bail conditions. A judge said at a hearing Friday that Joshua Macias had violated bail conditions through social media posts made under another name. Common Pleas Judge Lucretia Clemons said she could have revoked bail but instead chose to warn the 43-year-old Virginia man to “stay off social media.” Defense lawyers say he attended the Jan. 6 rally for Donald Trump but did not enter the U.S. Capitol.