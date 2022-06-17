UK’s Gatwick cuts summer flights as airports struggle

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Gatwick Airport has slashed its number of daily flights over the summer because of staff shortages. It comes as the global aviation industry struggles to meet a resurgent demand for travel. London’s second-busiest airport said Friday it would limit its number of daily flights to 825 in July and 850 in August compared with a reported 900 daily flights during the same period before the coronavirus pandemic. The airport said in a statement that the move would help passengers “experience a more reliable and better standard of service.” Passengers have endured delays and cancellations as airports across Europe struggle to cope with staff shortages and skyrocketing demand for flights after two pandemic-hit years.