Trump weighs another run as GOP rivals eye own campaigns

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to remain in power by challenging American democracy have been thrown back into the spotlight by the Jan. 6 committee, with harrowing footage and searing testimony from his closest aides and family. But while the country reckons anew with his actions on one of its darkest days, Trump himself is focused increasingly on his own political future. Amid fallout from the investigation, more high-stakes primaries for his endorsed candidates and with more legal troubles looming, Trump has been weighing when he might formally launch a third presidential run.