Texas city residents could drink tap water again on Saturday

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Officials in the West Texas city of Odessa say residents who have been without safe tap water this week amid scorching temperatures may be able to drink safely straight from the faucet as early as Saturday afternoon. Odessa Public Works Director Thomas Kerr says water samples from utility pipes were sent off for testing Friday afternoon. He says if the test results come back clean, the city’s weeklong boil-water notice could be lifted early Saturday afternoon. Area residents have had to rely on bottled water and tap water boiled to kill bacteria since an aging water main broke Monday afternoon.