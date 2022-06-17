Peruvian president faces investigation in corruption case

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appeared before national prosecutors to answer questions regarding an ongoing investigation in which he is accused of being the leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy that received bribes for public works contracts. Dozens of people shouted “criminal” at the president through megaphones, while he walked through the streets of Lima’s historic downtown on his way to the public prosecutor’s office. Castillo said on Twitter he sought to “clear up the accusations and speculations … in an act of transparency with the people and collaboration with the judiciary.” It marks the first time in Peru’s history that prosecutors have investigated a sitting president.