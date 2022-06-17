Kosovo official says ex-leaders’ trial is taking too long

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A senior Kosovo official has criticized the length of the international trial process for detained former independence fighters charged with war crimes during and after the 1998-1999 war in the Balkan country. Kosovo’s parliament speaker Glauk Konjufca left for The Hague, Netherlands, Friday to meet with five ex-leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, including Kosovo’s ex-president Hashim Thaci and ex-parliament speaker Kadri Veseli. Although some have been in detention for up to 20 months, only one suspect’s trial has started.