Jill Biden: ‘It’s up to Congress to act’ on gun safety laws

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says parents and teachers must “speak up” and demand that Congress pass gun safety measures following recent deadly mass shootings in Texas and New York state. The first lady addressed the National PTA convention being held near Washington on Friday and said “it’s up to Congress to act.” She said “there are no excuses” for nothing changing after previous deadly school shootings in Colorado, Connecticut and Florida. President Joe Biden has called for several gun safety measures. A group of Democratic and Republican senators is working to finalize details of a gun violence compromise in time for a possible vote next week.