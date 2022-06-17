French film titan Trintignant, of ‘A Man and a Woman,’ dies

PARIS (AP) — French film actor and amateur race car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant has died at age 91. Trintignant earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning “A Man and a Woman” half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years. He died in his home in southern France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with Trintignant. French news reports said Trintignant had prostate cancer. During a career that started when he was 19, Trintignant appeared in some 120 films. including starring with Brigitte Bardot in “And God … Created Woman” in 1956.