EXPLAINER: The scandal engulfing South Africa’s president

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa could face criminal charges and is already facing calls to step down over claims that he tried to cover up the theft of millions of dollars in U.S. currency that was hidden inside furniture at his game farm. The astonishing allegations made by the former head of South Africa’s intelligence agency also include that the suspects in the robbery were tracked down and kidnapped by Ramaphosa’s presidential protection unit and bribed to keep quiet about the cash. The robbery happened two years ago. The allegations against Ramaphosa badly undermine his reputation as a leader dedicated to fighting corruption and threaten to end his presidency.