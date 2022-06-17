Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, 72, appeared Friday in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment. He was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November.