European Commission recommends Moldova gets candidate status

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has recommended granting Moldova — a tiny, non-NATO country that borders Ukraine — EU candidate status. That marks the beginning of its path to joining the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission at the same time recommended the same status be given to war-torn Ukraine. Progress toward membership is conditional on Moldova enacting a series of key reforms, such as cleaning up rampant corruption and addressing human rights issues. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that “Moldova has taken a decisive step towards reforms, with a clear mandate from its citizens.”