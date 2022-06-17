Canada: Mounties arrest priest for assault at school

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Canadian police said they arrested a 92-year-old retired priest for a sexual assault more than 50 years ago at one of Canada’s residential schools for Indigenous children. Royal Mounted Police Sgt. Paul Manaigre says police arrested retired Father Arthur Masse for indecent assault in relation to a sexual assault more than 50 years ago. Manaigre says the victim was 10 years old at the time and it happened between 1968 and 1970 at Ford Alexander residential school in Manitoba. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society.