Belgian bishop declines cardinal honor over abuse record

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — One of Pope Francis’ proposed new cardinals has bowed out of accepting the honor because of his record dealing with cases of clergy sexual abuse. The Belgian bishops conference said Ghent Bishop Luc Van Looy had asked Francis to decline the honor in order “to not harm victims again.” The conference said Francis accepted the request. Francis had named Van Looy as one of 21 prelates to become a new “prince of the church” at a consistory Aug. 27. At 80, Van Looy wouldn’t have been able to participate in a future conclave to choose a new pope, but he was one of five men named as cardinals in recognition of their lifetime service to the church.