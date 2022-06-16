White House clams up on Biden COVID-19 testing regimen

By ZEKE MILLER and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an abrupt change of course, the White House is now declining to comment on the frequency of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 testing regimen. The White House does say it would inform the public if Biden were ever to test positive for the coronavirus. Since Inauguration Day, the White House had frequently answered questions from reporters about when Biden last tested negative for the virus. Now, the White House says its policy is not to answer those questions. Deputy press secretary Chris Meagher tweeted Thursday that the White House police “is not to readout every test” the president has taken.