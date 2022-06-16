‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast formed bond, star says

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nineteen-year-old newcomer Lola Tung stars in the Amazon series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Jenny Han. This is Tung’s first professional acting job and it was also a first for Han who served as co-showrunner with series co-creator Gabrielle Stanton. The series debuts Friday, but Amazon has already renewed it for a second season. The show also stars Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.