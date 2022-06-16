Swiss indict Turkish-Swiss man over alleged jihadist murder

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal prosecutors said Thursday they have issued an indictment for murder and other charges against a 28-year-old Swiss-Turkish man in connection with the “jihadist-motivated homicide” of a man in western Switzerland two years ago. If the motive is confirmed, it would be a rare occurrence in Switzerland amid a wave of violent attacks by Islamic extremists in Europe and beyond since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States. The 29-year-old Portuguese victim was stabbed to death in the town of Morges on Sept. 12, 2020. The suspect was taken into custody the day after the attack and has been held in pre-trial detention ever since.