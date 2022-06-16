Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States has arrived in Honolulu Harbor flying an American flag. The U.S. last week won a legal battle in Fiji to take the $325 million vessel and immediately sailed it to Hawaii. The FBI has linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. The U.S. said Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies. The ship became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The vessel is about the length of a football field. It arrived in Honolulu on Thursday.