Public workers strike in Tunisia, signaling national crisis

By FRANCESCA EBEL and BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A nationwide public sector strike in Tunisia is poised to paralyze land and air transportation and other vital activities with the North African nation already in the midst of a deteriorating economic crisis. Tunisia’s powerful General Labour Union (UGTT) announced Thursday’s walkout on the basis of pressing social and economic demands. The union is demanding wage increases and protesting the government’s planned economic reforms. The purchasing power of Tunisian citizens has eroded since the beginning of the year amid rising prices, high unemployment and widespread poverty. President Kais Saied’s government unveiled plans last week to cut its massive public wage bill and said it would progressively reduce energy and food subsidies starting next year.