NYC guitar concert by Hinckley, who shot Reagan, is canceled

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A concert by John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been canceled even as Hinckley was freed from federal court oversight. The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media Wednesday that it was canceling the July 8 concert. The now 67-year-old Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 30, 1981 shooting of Reagan in Washington, D.C. Reagan was seriously wounded in the assassination attempt, and his press secretary, James Brady, was permanently disabled.