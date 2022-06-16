New Jersey sues Ford over mining that tainted tribal land

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials are suing Ford Motor Co. because they say the automaker contaminated the ancestral homeland of a Native American tribe by dumping paint sludge and other pollutants into a former mine. The state filed the suit Thursday and seeks unspecified damages to restore the land and to compensate state and local communities. Much of the land is the ancestral home of the Ramapough Lenape Nation. Its members believe cancer deaths and other illnesses are attributable to the contamination. Ford issued a statement saying it takes its environmental responsibility seriously and has worked with local, state and federal officials on the matter.