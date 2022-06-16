New Hampshire outlines youth center abuse settlement process

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has released preliminary proposals for calculating payments to those who were physically and sexually abused as children at the state-run Youth Development Center. Nearly 450 former residents of what is now called the Sununu Youth Services Center have sued the state based on allegations involving more than 150 staffers over six decades. Hoping to avoid lengthy litigation, lawmakers approved a $100 million settlement fund, with individual payments capped at $1.5 million for sexual abuse victims. After lawyers for the victims provide feedback, the draft proposals will be updated and submitted to the Legislature’s fiscal committee for approval.