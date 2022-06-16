Kemp backs Collins in Georgia race in further slap at Trump

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is endorsing Mike Collins in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District runoff. Kemp is the latest member of the Republican establishment to back Collins over Vernon Jones in the Tuesday runoff. Jones is backed by former President Donald Trump. He was a Republican opponent of Kemp in the governor’s race before he switched over to the House race. U.S. Sen. David Perdue in his blowout Republican primary loss to Kemp. Collins narrowly led Jones in the May 24 primary. The winner of Tuesday’s runoff in the district east of Atlanta will face the Democratic nominee, also to be decided in a runoff Tuesday