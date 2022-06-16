Jan. 6 panel wants to hear from Ginni Thomas, chairman says

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection says that the panel will ask Virginia Thomas for an interview. A conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, “Ginni” Thomas communicated with people in President Donald Trump’s orbit ahead of the attack and also on the day of the insurrection. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson said Thursday that “it’s time” for her to come talk to the committee after investigators discovered information that refers to Thomas in communications they have obtained relating to one of Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman.