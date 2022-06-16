India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Southeast Asian foreign ministers are meeting in the Indian capital, and India and Singapore have called for strengthening ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a heightened rivalry between the United States and China that threatens peace and stability in the region. India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said Thursday that India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations face geopolitical headwinds from the war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects on food and energy security as well as fertilizer and commodities prices and logistics and supply chain disruptions. Jaishankar said that India fully supports a strong, unified, prosperous ASEAN whose centrality in the Indo-Pacific is fully recognized.